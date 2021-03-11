Thursday, March 11th | 27 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Antisemitic Outrages Cast a Pall Over The Hague’s Image as ‘City of Peace and Justice,’ Dutch Jewish Leader Says

The Palestinian Issue Is Absent From the 2021 Israeli Elections

Terrorists Who Murdered Fogel Family in 2011 Attack to Receive 50% Raise in Payments from Palestinian Authority: NGO

Islamist Extremists Try to Silence Dutch Author with Death Threats

Miami Heat NBA Player Meyers Leonard Fined $50K, Must Participate in Cultural Diversity Program After Spewing Antisemitic Slur

Remembering the ‘Chinese Schindler’ — Who Saved Many More Lives

Israeli Eurovision Winner Netta Barzilai Feels ‘Very Lucky’ to Join Simon Cowell as New Judge on ‘X Factor Israel’

Christian Pastor and Friends Double Down on Anti-Jewish Bigotry

Israel’s Sight Diagnostics’ Sight OLO Deployed at Oxford University’s John Radcliffe Hospital

Hundreds of Ethiopian Immigrants Land in Israel on Final Rock of Israel Rescue Flight

March 11, 2021 9:17 am
0

Saudi-led Coalition Destroys Houthi ‘Hostile Aerial Target’ in Yemen’s Marib

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Smoke billows from the site of Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, March 7, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen destroyed on Wednesday a “hostile aerial target”, belonging to the Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen’s Marib city, Saudi state TV reported.

The Saudi state news agency showed a video on Twitter saying the coalition “destroyed an enemy air defense system type SAM-6, that belongs to the Houthis,” the agency cited the coalition.

It also confirmed its support to the operations by the Yemeni national army and the tribes in Marib to advance and protect civilians.

The Houthis, who control Yemen’s most populous areas and have been battling the coalition since it intervened in Yemen’s civil war in March 2015, have recently pushed towards the gas-rich region of Marib, aiming to take the government’s last stronghold in the north of Yemen.

Related coverage

March 10, 2021 12:43 pm
0

Sinwar Re-Elected as Hamas Chief in Gaza

Yehya Al-Sinwar has been re-elected to head Hamas in the Gaza Strip for a second term, officials said on Wednesday,...

The Iran-aligned group has also stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks into Saudi Arabia.

The escalation comes as the United States and the United Nations increase diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire to pave the way for a resumption of U.N.-sponsored political talks to end the conflict, which is largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Earlier on Wednesday, two residents told Reuters that a missile strike targeted a military base outskirts of Marib, adding that sounds of ambulances could be heard rushing to the place.

The base includes the building of the ministry of defense and is located near residential areas, they said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.