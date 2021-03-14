Sunday, March 14th | 1 Nisan 5781

March 14, 2021 9:08 am
0

Blinken Says Abraham Accords Are ‘Something We Want to Build On’

avatar by JNS.org

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks about priorities for administration of U.S. President Joe Biden in the Ben Franklin room at the State Department in Washington, U.S. March 3, 2021. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

JNS.org – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday complimented the Trump administration for the Abraham Accords that normalized relations with Israel and several Gulf states and Muslim nations.

Blinken was testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the Biden administration’s foreign policy agenda when US Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) asked him what he thinks his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, did correctly.

In his response, Blinken referenced technological advances and the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

“Trying to help bring the State Department into the 21st century, the use of technology and empowering some of our people with technology, [which is] something we really want to follow through,” he said. “And as we were talking about earlier, I think the initiatives that led to steps by countries to normalize relations with Israel were a very good thing and something we want to build on.”

March 14, 2021 9:05 am
0

Czech Republic Opens Branch of Its Embassy in Jerusalem

JNS.org - The Czech Republic opened a branch of its Israel embassy in Jerusalem on Thursday in a ceremony attended...

The US-brokered Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were signed on Sept. 15 in Washington, DC.

Sudan and Morocco followed suit just months afterwards.

