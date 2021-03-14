Sunday, March 14th | 1 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Health Ministry Moves Toward Reopening With Plans to Drop Mask Requirements and Open Air Travel, Bars, and Nightclubs

Outrage Erupts After Interpol Drops International Warrant for Notorious Palestinian Terrorists Behind Sbarro Bombing

Israeli Defense Ministry, IDF, and Elbit Systems Reveal New ‘Iron Sting’ Laser-Guided Mortar

Pope Says 10th Anniversary of Syrian Civil War Must Spur Peace Efforts

Syrian Farmer Lost Wife and Sons to War; Grandchildren are His Solace

British-Iranian Aid Worker Appears in Iran Court for Propaganda Trial

Natalie Portman to Play Jewish Housewife Turned Investigative Reporter in New Apple TV+ Series

The American Company Helping Israeli Startups Scale-Up to the Next Level

IDF Chief, Israeli President to Lobby European Leaders Against Iran Deal Starting Tuesday

Weakened Iranian Regime Tests Biden Administration’s Resolve by Demanding Concessions

March 14, 2021 2:46 pm
0

British-Iranian Aid Worker Appears in Iran Court for Propaganda Trial

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian-British aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph handed out by her family. Photo: Ratcliffe Family Handout via REUTERS.

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was tried on a new charge of making “propaganda against the system” at Iran’s Revolutionary court on Sunday, her lawyer said, one week after she completed a five-year jail sentence.

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said the second trial was “unacceptable” and called on Iran to let Zaghari-Ratcliffe return to Britain. He said Iran had subjected her to a “cruel and disgraceful ordeal.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

Her family and the foundation, a charity that operates independently of media firm Thomson Reuters and its news subsidiary Reuters, deny the charge.

Related coverage

March 14, 2021 3:03 pm
0

Outrage Erupts After Interpol Drops International Warrant for Notorious Palestinian Terrorists Behind Sbarro Bombing

Outrage erupted on Sunday after it was revealed that Interpol had dropped its international warrant for Palestinian terrorist Ahlam Tamimi,...

The propaganda charge relates to her alleged participation in a rally in front of the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009 and giving interview to the BBC Persian TV channel at the same time, according to her lawyer Hojjat Kermani.

After the trial on Sunday, Kermani said he expected the verdict within the next week.

“Zaghari-Ratcliffe was fine and calm at the court session,” he told Reuters. “I am very hopeful that she will be acquitted.”

The Iranian Judiciary was not immediately available to comment.

“OPEN-ENDED” DETENTION

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who served out most of her five-year sentence in Tehran’s Evin prison, was released last March during the coronavirus pandemic and kept under house arrest until last Sunday. The authorities removed her ankle tag but immediately summoned her to court again on the other charge.

Her husband Richard, who has set up the “Free Nazanin” campaign group and lobbied the British government to secure his wife’s release, said in a statement that “at present, Nazanin’s future remains uncertain, and her detention effectively open ended”.

Antonio Zappulla, CEO of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, said in a statement that the second trial was a deliberate move to prolong her ordeal and her suffering.

“It is incomprehensible that she faces further trauma as punishment for crimes that she did not commit,” he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a call with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday, said Zaghari-Ratcliffe must be allowed to return home to her family.

Iranian media reported that during the call, Rouhani raised the issue of a historical debt of 400 million pounds ($557 million) which Tehran said Britain owes the Islamic Republic in capital and interest for a 1970s arms deal with the then-Shah of Iran.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.