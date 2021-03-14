Sunday, March 14th | 1 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Blinken Says Abraham Accords Are ‘Something We Want to Build On’

Czech Republic Opens Branch of Its Embassy in Jerusalem

German Court Rules Former Nazi Concentration Camp Guard, 96, ‘Unfit’ to Stand Trial

Netflix to Premiere New Docuseries About Former ‘Haredi’ Fashion Mogul

The Rhetoric of Anti-Zionists

South Africa’s Chief Justice Confronts the Apartheid Analogy

Warning Signs Out of the ‘Anyone but Bibi’ Camp

Can Israel Annex Parts of Judea and Samaria Under Its Next Premier?

The Vaccine Double Standards Against Israel Keep Piling Up Around the World

Turkey, the Kurds, and the ‘Gara Affair’: How Not to Rescue Hostages

March 14, 2021 9:05 am
0

Czech Republic Opens Branch of Its Embassy in Jerusalem

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference with Czech President Milos Zeman in Jerusalem on October 7, 2013. Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO/FLASH90.

JNS.org – The Czech Republic opened a branch of its Israel embassy in Jerusalem on Thursday in a ceremony attended by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi.

“We, the Czech Republic, are opening here in Jerusalem on Washington Street our diplomatic representation,” said Babiš.

While Babiš noted that the country’s official embassy remains headquartered in Tel Aviv, the development serves as an indication of the Eastern European country’s tacit acceptance of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“We will have a full-fledged diplomatic mission here in Jerusalem,” he said. “It will deal with a lot, ranging from politics and economic cooperation to the consular agenda and other topics. It will have its permanent staff and work under the lead of our embassy in Tel Aviv.”

Related coverage

March 14, 2021 9:08 am
0

Blinken Says Abraham Accords Are ‘Something We Want to Build On’

JNS.org - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday complimented the Trump administration for the Abraham Accords that normalized...

Babiš added that “it represents another milestone in our cooperation and gives evidence that we see the importance of this great city.”

The Czech Republic announced in December that it planned to open the branch in Jerusalem.

In 2018, Czech President Miloš Zeman announced a three-step plan to relocate the country’s embassy to Jerusalem. Zeman, who has limited powers as president, faced opposition from Babiš, who cited European Union policy against opening diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.

Nevertheless, the Czechs opened a cultural and economic office in November 2018, which has now been upgraded to the Jerusalem branch.

Ashkenazi praised the opening, saying it shows “additional proof of the depth and the scope of the friendship we share with the Czech people, and the Czech Republic and government.”

The foreign minister also said he appreciates the Czech government for “leading the change in Europe towards the city of Jerusalem as a whole and towards the connection with the State of Israel.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.