Former US Ambassador to Israel Joins International Board of United Hatzalah

JNS.org – The Israeli first-responder organization United Hatzalah announced on Thursday that it was “expanding its international board and bringing on some remarkable people who have made large impacts on the Jewish community in the United States and Israel.”

Among those “remarkable people” is former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, said United Hatzalah Founder and President Eli Beer.

In a statement, Beer said that Friedman—the Trump administration’s envoy to Israel between 2017 and 2021, and the first to officially reside and work from Jerusalem—would be joining the board of the organization, along with his wife, Tammy.

“Tammy has been a longtime supporter of the organization and will be joining the board for the first time,” said Beer. “David was previously a board member before he began his tenure as the US ambassador to Israel, and we are proud to have him back.”

“Mark Gerson, the chairman of the board and co-founder of United Hatzalah, welcomed all of the new additions together with Eli and praised their support for United Hatzalah together with the rest of the board and staff of the organization,” said the organization.