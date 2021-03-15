Monday, March 15th | 2 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran’s Zarif Says Time Running Out for US to Revive Nuclear Deal

Kosovo Follows US, Guatemala in Opening Embassy in Jerusalem

Morocco Hopes for Israeli Tourism Boost When Flights Resume

Afghan Peace Talks Should Rotate Among Countries, Envoy Says Amid Stall

Former US Ambassador to Israel Joins International Board of United Hatzalah

Agricultural Crime in Israel Spikes, Faith in Police Declines, New Report Says

Israel to Push for UN Adoption of IRHA Definition of Antisemitism

Israel Unveils ‘Battlefield-Changing’ Guided Mortar System

IDF Holds Naval Drill With Greece and Cyprus

Jailed French Tourist in Iran Faces Spying Charges, Lawyer Says

March 15, 2021 10:45 am
0

Iran’s Zarif Says Time Running Out for US to Revive Nuclear Deal

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks to his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez (not pictured) during an official visit in Havana, Cuba, November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini/File Photo

The United States should act quickly to revive Iran’s nuclear deal, because once Iran’s presidential election period kicks off it is unlikely much will happen until later this year, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Monday.

Speaking at the European Policy Centre think tank, Zarif repeated Tehran’s longstanding demand that Washington return first to compliance by lifting sanctions.

Former US President Donald Trump abandoned the deal, known as the JCPOA, under which Iran accepted curbs to its nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions. Since then, Washington has reimposed sanctions and Tehran has responded by violating some of the conditions of the deal.

President Joe Biden aims to restore the deal, but Tehran and Washington each want the other side to comply first.

Related coverage

March 15, 2021 10:18 am
0

Afghan Peace Talks Should Rotate Among Countries, Envoy Says Amid Stall

Afghan peace talks, now stalled in Qatar, should be rotated to other venues, Afghanistan's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates...

“The Europeans are used to compromise. Iran and the United States are not. The Americans are used to imposing, and we are used to resisting,” Zarif said. “So now is the time to decide will we both compromise and go back to the JCPOA, or will we go back to our own paths?”

Zarif said that he had seen no change between the Biden administration and the Trump administration’s policy of maximum pressure to force Iran back to the negotiating table. He said he saw no reason to hold preliminary talks, because the US was making “extraneous” demands.

“There is a time constraint and that is once we go to our election it is a lame duck government and (it) will not be able to do anything serious and then we will have a waiting period of almost six months,” he said, referring to a presidential election due on June 18.

“It is advisable for the United States move fast and moving fast requires them not be shy, but takes measures that they need to take.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.