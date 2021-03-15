Israeli Movie ‘White Eye’ Nominated for Oscar for Live Action Short Film

The Israeli short film “White Eye” received an Oscar nomination for Best Live Action Short Film, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday.

Directed and written by Tomer Shushan, the 20-minute Hebrew language film is about a man who tries to retrieve his stolen bicycle from a stranger and in the process “struggles to remain human.” The movie addresses the topics of immigration and privilege.

“White Eye” is based on a true story that happened to Shushan, the director told Atlanta’s Fox 5. His bike went missing the same day he planned to see his writing mentor, and after arriving late to the meeting and sharing the details, his mentor realized it could make for a plot; forty minutes later, Shushan wrote the script for “White Eye.” The entire film was shot in one night in one fluid take, without any camera cuts.

Shushan said, “We didn’t have lots of money and we only could afford to make it in one night. We just did lots of rehearsals and not just with the actors, [but] also with the crew members. Because the camera is going 360 [degrees] all the time, so we have to avoid shadows of crew members. It was like building a dance for everyone on set.”

“White Eye” won the Best Short Film Award at the 2019 Haifa International Film Festival and is a SXSW 2020 Best Narrative Short Jury Award winner.

The Oscars will be given out at a ceremony on April 25 that will take place at both the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles.