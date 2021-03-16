BIRD Foundation Issues $4 Million For Joint US-Israel Clean Energy Proposals

CTech – The US Department of Energy has partnered with the Israeli Ministry of Energy and the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) to announce on Tuesday $4 million in available funding for joint Israeli-American clean innovative energy technology initiatives. The funding is from the Binational Industrial Research & Development (BIRD) Energy program, which promotes US-Israel partnerships aimed at bringing efficient innovative technologies to the market.

Established in 2007 by the US Energy Independence and Security Act, the fund supports R&D projects which benefit both countries, and is focused on commercializing sustainable energy initiatives that encourage competition, create jobs, and bolster energy security. From 2009-2020, the foundation funded 55 projects through a joint government investment totaling $42 million with an additional $55 million matched by the private sector, attracting venture capital and other investments to help commercialize the sector.

Some of those technologies include a self-powered wireless sensor for monitoring energy use in buildings, an enzyme for biodiesel production, a utility-scale solar concentrated photovoltaic system that employs a unique active cooling module, as well as a system that facilitates wind speed and power output forecasting for wind-energy generation.

“The climate emergency is a global emergency — and the more we share resources and ideas with allies around the world, the closer we get to the clean energy solutions needed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm. “BIRD Energy has a demonstrated record of success driving innovation in renewable energy and energy efficiency that will help us combat the climate crisis.”

The foundation grants $1 million annually out of its $4 million fund. The deadline for final proposals is August 13, 2021, and applicants may apply for a portion of the grant on the official website.