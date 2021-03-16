Tuesday, March 16th | 3 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iron Dome System Undergoes Major Upgrade, Tested Against Multiple Drones

A Bicentennial to Mark Modern Zionism

Why Is Biden Picking a Fight With Saudi Arabia?

Searching for New Ways to Fund a Terrorist Regime

The Quest for Curiosity Jump-Started at the Seder

Netanyahu Says Israel Has Four More Peace Agreements in Region ‘On the Way’

Antisemitism Gets Endorsed By the Grammys

‘You Should All Have Died in the Holocaust’: Crazed Antisemitic Assault in Downtown Buenos Aires

Naftali Bennett’s Choice Will Shape Israel’s Future

BIRD Foundation Issues $4 Million For Joint US-Israel Clean Energy Proposals

March 16, 2021 11:20 am
0

BIRD Foundation Issues $4 Million For Joint US-Israel Clean Energy Proposals

avatar by CTech Staff

View of the Ashalim solar-power station in the Negev Desert on June 19, 2018. The station is the largest of its kind in Israel and fifth-largest in the world. Photo: Miriam Alster/Flash90.

CTech – The US Department of Energy has partnered with the Israeli Ministry of Energy and the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) to announce on Tuesday $4 million in available funding for joint Israeli-American clean innovative energy technology initiatives. The funding is from the Binational Industrial Research & Development (BIRD) Energy program, which promotes US-Israel partnerships aimed at bringing efficient innovative technologies to the market.

Established in 2007 by the US Energy Independence and Security Act, the fund supports R&D projects which benefit both countries, and is focused on commercializing sustainable energy initiatives that encourage competition, create jobs, and bolster energy security. From 2009-2020, the foundation funded 55 projects through a joint government investment totaling $42 million with an additional $55 million matched by the private sector, attracting venture capital and other investments to help commercialize the sector.

Some of those technologies include a self-powered wireless sensor for monitoring energy use in buildings, an enzyme for biodiesel production, a utility-scale solar concentrated photovoltaic system that employs a unique active cooling module, as well as a system that facilitates wind speed and power output forecasting for wind-energy generation.

“The climate emergency is a global emergency — and the more we share resources and ideas with allies around the world, the closer we get to the clean energy solutions needed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm. “BIRD Energy has a demonstrated record of success driving innovation in renewable energy and energy efficiency that will help us combat the climate crisis.”

The foundation grants $1 million annually out of its $4 million fund. The deadline for final proposals is August 13, 2021, and applicants may apply for a portion of the grant on the official website.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.