Netanyahu Says Israel Has Four More Peace Agreements in Region ‘On the Way’

Israel has four more peace agreements in the works, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday.

“I brought peace for peace and there are four more peace agreements on the way,” Netanyahu disclosed in an interview with Ynet TV, one week ahead of local elections.

Netanyahu did not identify any of the countries Israel was in talks with, although he said he had recently spoken at length with a leader from one of the nations. Both Nigeria and Indonesia have previously been touted to be among the countries that could normalize ties with the Jewish state, which since September 2020 has struck similar deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

Additionally, Netanyahu rebuffed what he referred to as a claim by Yair Lapid, the leader of the Israeli opposition, that Israel could only form agreements with Arab countries if it uprooted settlers from the West Bank and made concessions to the Palestinians.

In a Sunday opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal, Jared Kushner, who was a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, also suggested that more countries were on the cusp of joining the Abraham Accords, including Oman, Qatar and Mauritania.

“These relationships should be pursued aggressively — every deal is a blow to those who prefer chaos,” Kushner wrote. “The Arab world is no longer boycotting the Jewish state but betting that it will thrive. The Saudi people are starting to see that Israel is not their enemy.”

“Relations with Israel are in the Saudi national interest and can be achieved if the Biden administration leads,” he said. “If it is smart, the Biden administration will seize this historic opportunity to unleash the Middle East’s potential, keep America safe, and help the region turn the page on a generation of conflict and instability.”

This month, Netanyahu delayed his first visit to the UAE due to a diplomatic disagreement related to overflight rights between Jordan and Israel. For now, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Netanyahu have agreed to reschedule the visit. On March 12, the UAE announced a $10 billion fund to invest in Israel.