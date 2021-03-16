US, Israeli Navies Conduct Joint Security Patrol in Eastern Mediterranean

JNS.org – The United States and Israel on Monday conducted a joint security patrol in the Eastern Mediterranean, the US Navy said in a statement.

The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG-61) joined Israeli Sa’ar 4.5-class missile boats for the patrol, which according to the US 6th fleet “enhanced interoperability” between the two nations’ naval forces.

The US and Israeli navies collaborate on a number of military exercises in the Mediterranean, including the Noble Dina, Noble Melinda and Juniper Cobra exercise serials. Noble Dina 2021 was conducted last week, joined for the first time by vessels of the French and Cypriot navies.

“The Israeli Navy, alongside our American counterparts, undertook a successful patrol to ensure the safety and security of Israel’s maritime borders. The Israeli Navy will continue to operate across all theaters to secure the safety of our citizens and the integrity of our sovereignty,” said Israeli Navy Commander Baruch Haviv.

