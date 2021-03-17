Wednesday, March 17th | 4 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Officials, Jewish Groups Mark Anniversary of 1992 Israeli Embassy Bombing That Killed 29

Israeli FM Ashkenazi Thanks Russia for Role in World War II, Unveils Holocaust Memorial

New Poll Details Israeli Voters’ Picks for Next Government: Netanyahu for PM, Bennett for Defense, Sa’ar for Foreign

US Jewish Groups Condemn Surging Hate Crimes Against Asian American Community Following Deadly Shootings in Atlanta

Cornel West Again Blames Israel Views for Harvard Tenure Denial, as Jewish Student Leaders Call Petition ‘Absurd’ and ‘Harmful’

Israel’s Homeland Security Is Collapsing

The Israeli-Sri Lankan Relationship Was Manipulated by the Palestinians

Implications of the Latest Iranian Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities

Examining Narcissism, Patriarchy, and the Culture of Terrorism

Israel Innovation Authority Kicks Off Campaign to Bring Expat Techies Back to Israel

March 17, 2021 9:14 am
0

Israeli MMA Fighter Set to Make History by Competing in UAE Tournament

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli MMA fighter Noad Lahat. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Noad Lahat will become the first Israeli mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter to represent Israel in an Arab country when he competes in the UAE Warriors 18 event in Abu Dhabi on March 20.

Lahat, 36, will take on Sean Soriano of America. The Israeli athlete has an overall 14-4 record in MMA and has competed in both the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator.

He said he is proud to represent his country and is not concerned if fans don’t cheer for him.

“I got booed in Berlin and in other places, so I don’t care,” he told The Jerusalem Post. “For this fight, I’m proud to make history and I’m gonna win for sure. To have my Israeli flag in a place in the world and fight in a place I never even thought I could even visit is cool.”

Related coverage

March 17, 2021 11:33 am
0

Nick Cannon Says He’s Searching for ‘Teshuvah’ But Not Asking for Forgiveness After Making Antisemitic Comments

TV personality Nick Cannon said on Tuesday night he is seeking repentance as he reflected on the antisemitic comments he...

Lahat, who grew up in the Shomron, was a paratrooper in the Israel Defense Forces. He fought in the Gaza Strip and the Second Lebanon War. He has been training in MMA since he was 4 years old and said his best move is the rear naked choke.

He told The Jerusalem Post that at a previous fight people threw things at him and called him a Nazi. He also shared on Instagram that haters have called him a “Zionist dog” or “child-killer.”

When in the ring, he said he stays focused by clearing his mind.

“As far as emotions, I come to kill the opponent, not literally, but to win,” he said. “But you have to keep your focus, dismantle the guy and get out. I prefer fights that I can win as soon as possible, but my best fights have been the longest and the bloodiest.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.