German Police Searching for Suspect Who Spat in Face of Jewish Man in Munich’s Main Square

German police are searching for the assailant who verbally abused and spat in the face of a young Jewish man as he walked through Munich’s bustling main square.

The 23-year-old victim, who was wearing a kippah, was subjected to antisemitic insults as he walked through Marienplatz — the Bavarian city’s historic square — by a man described as being in his 50s with black hair. The assailant then spat in the Jewish man’s face before fleeing the scene.

Munich police announced on Thursday that they were seeking to apprehend the assailant — two weeks after the assault was originally reported, on March 4.

News of the latest incident came as the Bavarian state government revealed another rise in antisemitic incidents in the southern German state during 2020. Police recorded 353 antisemitic hate crimes, including death threats and violent assaults, compared to 219 offenses the previous year.

“Hatred and agitation lead to an alarmingly high number of anti-Semitic crimes in Bavaria,” Markus Rinderspacher — a member of the Bavarian parliament for the center-left SPD Party — told local news outlets following the release of the latest data.

Rinderspacher urged state authorities to “do everything in its power to stop the anti-Jewish crimes, for example through more political education for schoolchildren and adults.” He expressed frustration that the Bavarian Ministry of the Interior had not been able or willing to answer his question as to how many arrests were made for antisemitic crimes in 2020.