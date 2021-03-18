Thursday, March 18th | 5 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Startup SPS Selected to Help Israelis Navigate Its One-of-a-Kind Covid Elections

Israeli President Rivlin Reportedly Invited to Address Joint Session of US Congress

UK Paper Promotes Anti-Israel Propaganda from Terrorist-Affiliated NGO

Meghan McCain: Antisemitism Is the ‘Last Form of Passable Bigotry in America’

Bismarck’s Banker: Gerson von Bleichröder

Swedish Scientist Near Death After Months in Solitary Confinement in Iran, Say UN Experts

Biden Administration Crafting Plan to Reset US Ties With Palestinians: Sources

Turkey’s Pro-Kurdish Party Closure Case Worries US, Europe

Israel’s High Court Rules Travel Restrictions Unconstitutional

Israel Tops Resilience Index Among Middle East Countries, New Study Finds

March 18, 2021 8:20 am
0

Iran Official Denies Tactics, Iranian Politics Hinder Nuclear Talks’ Revival

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/

A top Iranian security official on Wednesday blamed “deceptive strategy” by the West for holding up any revival of nuclear talks, not “tactical problems” and Iran’s domestic politics as stated by France’s foreign minister.

France, along with Britain, Germany and the European Union, are striving to bring the United States and Iran to the table for informal talks as a first step toward reviving Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal, which lifted international sanctions on the Islamic Republic in exchange for curbs to its nuclear program.

“There is a tactical problem and also an internal (issue) in Iran, which is in a particular situation because we are quite close to (its) presidential election in June,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a French Senate hearing on Tuesday.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, hit back on Twitter: “Nothing will happen unless the #UnitedStates takes effective actions to lift the oppressive #sanctions.”

Related coverage

March 18, 2021 10:12 am
0

Swedish Scientist Near Death After Months in Solitary Confinement in Iran, Say UN Experts

Swedish-Iranian scientist Ahmadreza Djalali, sentenced to death in Iran on espionage charges, is in critical condition and near death after...

“The current stalemate is not tactical and domestic, but related to the West’s deceptive strategy,” Shamkhani said, without mentioning Le Drian.

Le Drian did not say what the tactical problem was, but added that while there was a stated will to return to talks, tensions prevailed and it was urgent to calm the situation and move forward.

Iran began breaching the deal’s limits on uranium enrichment activity in 2019 in response to a US withdrawal from the deal and reimposition of US economic sanctions ordered by then-US President Donald Trump, who opposed the agreement, reached before he took office.

Iran has recently accelerated its breaches in an apparent bid to pressure US President Joe Biden with both sides in a standoff over who should move first to save the deal.

Both sides so far appear unwilling to compromise. The Iranian New Year this week and the campaign ahead of presidential elections in June in Iran are also likely to complicate matters.

Tehran has ruled out broadening nuclear talks to other subjects such as its ballistic missile program, as called for by Washington.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.