Iraq’s Last Jewish Doctor, Known for Offering Medical Services for Free, Dies at 61

JNS.org – Iraq’s last Jewish doctor and one of Baghdad’s last Iraqi Jews died at the age of 61, according to reports on Tuesday.

Dr. Thafer Eliyahu, an orthopedist at Al-Wasiti Hospital in Baghdad, was nicknamed “the doctor of the poor” because he treated patients who could not afford health care for free, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported.

Even with the start of the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, he continued to treat the sick and injured as bombs rained down overhead.

Citing a journalist in Baghdad, Kan reported that Eliyahu died on Monday of a heart attack. The Washington Post’s Iraq correspondent Mustafa Salim wrote on Twitter that the cause of death was a sudden stroke.

