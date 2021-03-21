Israeli Mobility-as-a-Service Provider Moovit to Help Israel’s Citizens Navigate to Polling Stations on Tuesday

CTech – Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) provider Moovit is preparing to encourage voter turnout in Israel’s 2021 election — the country’s fourth in two years but first during the Covid-19 pandemic. Starting on Monday, the company will show the locations of every polling station in Israel and allow users to easily locate and navigate to ballot stations via public transport.

“We know that there is increased use of public transit on election day, especially in areas around polling stations,” said Yovav Meydad, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at Moovit. “Moovit is supporting citizens in exercising their democratic rights by helping them navigate to the ballot stations, with the hopes of raising voter turnout.”

Voter turnout in the 2021 elections has been a concern for a variety of reasons. While almost half of all Israelis are fully vaccinated from Covid-19, there are still safety considerations when it comes to travel during a pandemic. Citizens may also be suffering from voter fatigue since the previous three elections have all failed to form a functioning government.

To find a ballot station, users can input their city number along with the number of the ballot station as shown on the voter card that residents receive in the mail. Moovit will then display public transportation routes to stations, including micro-mobility options, as well as walking.

The initiative is in partnership with the Central Election Committee and Israel’s Ministry of Transport, which once again will let citizens ride on public transport free of charge while exercising their right to vote.

Moovit is a mobility-as-a-service platform that amasses six billion anonymous data points per day to add to what has become the world’s largest repository of transit and urban mobility data. Its AI-powered MaaS solution covers planning, operations, and optimization to reduce congestion and increase efficiency. In 2020, it was acquired by Intel for $900 million and has joined Mobileye, another Israeli company, to help accelerate the adoption of autonomous transportation.