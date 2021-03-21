Sunday, March 21st | 8 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: US Intelligence Officials Say Iran Planned Terror Attacks on Washington, DC Army Base

Mourning Justus Weiner

Israeli Mobility-as-a-Service Provider Moovit to Help Israel’s Citizens Navigate to Polling Stations on Tuesday

US, Belgium, France, Japan Hold Middle East Naval Drills Amid Iran Tensions

Increase in Americans’ Desire to Pressure Israel, Gallup Poll Reveals

Supreme Leader Ushers in Iranian New Year With Message of Hope

Syrian Army Shelling of Hospital Kills Seven in Rebel-Held Northwest Syria: Witnesses

Blast Kills One in Restless Iranian Border Area

Saudi-Led Coalition Pounds Houthi Military Sites in Yemen’s Capital, Say Residents

Antisemitic or Just ‘Strident’?

March 21, 2021 12:59 pm
0

US, Belgium, France, Japan Hold Middle East Naval Drills Amid Iran Tensions

avatar by i24 News

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Strait of Gibraltar, entering the Mediterranean Sea as it continues operations in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility in this April 13, 2019 photo supplied by the US Navy. Photo: US Navy / Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Clint Davis / Handout via Reuters.

i24 News – The US, Belgium, France, and Japan are set to hold joint naval maneuvers in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman, the US military said in a statement on Sunday.

In a press release, the US Fifth Fleet announced that the drill, dubbed Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise 21, will include the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, as well as various other US assets, including guided-missile cruiser USS Port Royal as well as tankers and aircraft.

Joining in will be the French Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier strike group, Belgian frigate BNS Leopold I, and Japanese destroyer JS Ariake.

“Exercises like this allow participating naval forces to effectively develop the necessary skills to address threats to regional security, freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce,” the US military said.

The drill comes amid soaring regional tensions with Iran, which demands that US sanctions be lifted before it reverses its violations of the 2015 nuclear accord.

The warship hold maneuvers as the maritime dimension of the long-running Israeli-Iranian hostilities came into the spotlight recently, with Israel blaming Iran for the attack on Israeli-owned vessel MV Helios Ray.

According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, Israel, for its part, had attacked at least 12 Iranian ships smuggling oil.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.