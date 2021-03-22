Monday, March 22nd | 9 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

First Investments by Global VC Funds Into Israeli Tech Firms Jump to Seven-Year Record Amid COVID-19

London Police Search for Assailant Behind Brutal Assault on Pregnant Jewish Woman

Charles Barkley ‘Had a Blast’ Being Lifted on a Chair at His Daughter’s Jewish Wedding Despite Initial Worries

Saudi Arabia Says It Would Reopen Port, Airport in Yemen Peace Offer

Why Yesh Atid Is the Right Party to Lead Israel

Turkey, Russia, and the Middle East

Planning for Antisemitism in Planned Giving to Universities

Israeli Startup Ramon.Space Powers Technion-Launched Nanosatellites Into Space Aboard Soyuz Rocket

This Passover, Let Us Release Our Anger

No Normalization With Israel Before Palestinian Statehood, Senior Former Saudi Official Says

March 22, 2021 11:07 am
0

Benjamin Netanyahu: With Two More Mandates, We Will Propel the Economy Forward

avatar by Benjamin Netanyahu / JNS.org

Opinion

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a visit to Leumit Health Care Services vaccination facility in Jerusalem where he meets the 4,000,000 person who had been vaccinated in Israel, February 16, 2021. Alex Kolomoisky/Pool via REUTERS

JNS.org – My fellow Israelis, I ask you to vote for the Likud under my leadership so that we can propel the Israeli economy forward at this critical time, as we emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

We have a historic opportunity to form a strong and stable right-wing government that will serve all Israelis and lead Israel into an economic leap in the aftermath of the pandemic. This is a choice between a stable right-wing government or a dysfunctional rotation government under Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, who will only take Israel back.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said I was able to turn Israel into the world champion in vaccines thanks to the fact that I was “obsessed” and called him 30 times, including at 3 a.m. I will be as obsessed with Israel’s economic recovery and success as I was with getting the COVID-19 vaccines, and I will turn our economy into the most robust economy in the post-corona world.

I have already seen Israel through two economic crises. I am ready to do it again if you elect me.

I ask you to put your faith in me so that I can complete the great tasks I am working on: boosting the economy, maintaining security, halting Iran once and for all and bringing in four additional historic peace agreements that will change the future of Israel.

Related coverage

March 22, 2021 11:39 am
0

Why Yesh Atid Is the Right Party to Lead Israel

As Israel heads into its fourth elections in just two years, it can be easy to be fed up with...

To you, Israelis who have voted for me and those who have not—religious, secular, and ultra-Orthodox; Muslims and Christians, Arabs and Jews—I would like to thank you for your mobilization during the corona crisis. We were able to weather this difficult time because we acted in unity. Let us preserve this momentum and continue to march together, in unity and partnership, for the sake of our beloved country.

Benjamin Netanyahu is the prime minister of Israel.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.