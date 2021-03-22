Benjamin Netanyahu: With Two More Mandates, We Will Propel the Economy Forward

JNS.org – My fellow Israelis, I ask you to vote for the Likud under my leadership so that we can propel the Israeli economy forward at this critical time, as we emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

We have a historic opportunity to form a strong and stable right-wing government that will serve all Israelis and lead Israel into an economic leap in the aftermath of the pandemic. This is a choice between a stable right-wing government or a dysfunctional rotation government under Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, who will only take Israel back.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said I was able to turn Israel into the world champion in vaccines thanks to the fact that I was “obsessed” and called him 30 times, including at 3 a.m. I will be as obsessed with Israel’s economic recovery and success as I was with getting the COVID-19 vaccines, and I will turn our economy into the most robust economy in the post-corona world.

I have already seen Israel through two economic crises. I am ready to do it again if you elect me.

I ask you to put your faith in me so that I can complete the great tasks I am working on: boosting the economy, maintaining security, halting Iran once and for all and bringing in four additional historic peace agreements that will change the future of Israel.

To you, Israelis who have voted for me and those who have not—religious, secular, and ultra-Orthodox; Muslims and Christians, Arabs and Jews—I would like to thank you for your mobilization during the corona crisis. We were able to weather this difficult time because we acted in unity. Let us preserve this momentum and continue to march together, in unity and partnership, for the sake of our beloved country.

Benjamin Netanyahu is the prime minister of Israel.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.