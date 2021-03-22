He played dictator Dr. Kananga in the 1973 James Bond film “Live and Let Die” and received an Emmy nomination for playing real-life Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in the TV movie “Raid on Entebbe.”

His most famous roles included ship engineer Dennis Parker in Ridley Scott’s 1979 sci-fi horror film “Alien” and William Laughlin alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the thriller “The Running Man” in 1987. Later in life, he starred as Lt. Al Giardello in the NBC television series “Homicide: Life on the Street,” which aired from 1993-99.

The actor is survived by his wife and six children. His 1997 self-published autobiography is titled The Royalty, a tribute to his claim that he was related to Queen Elizabeth II.