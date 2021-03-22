Monday, March 22nd | 9 Nisan 5781

March 22, 2021 10:58 am
Naftali Bennett: Putting Public Interest First

avatar by Naftali Bennett / JNS.org

Opinion

Yamina Party member Naftali Bennett attends the Srugim conference in Jerusalem on Sept. 2, 2019. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

JNS.org – These elections are about a vote for the right or for a fifth election rife with division, hatred, boycotts and terrible chaos that will tear our people apart. That’s the whole story.

I remember as a child that I did not really understand the meaning of the phrase “baseless hatred destroyed Jerusalem.” After all, what does hatred have to do with the destruction of the Temple? Today I understand. I understand exactly how we lost a Jewish state in the Land of Israel 2,000 years ago.

Cynical politicians are racing towards social polarization and a fifth election. Yisrael Beiteinu wants to evacuate the ultra-Orthodox in wheelbarrows; ultra-Orthodox lawmakers brand female Israel Defense Forces soldiers “shiksas;” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuses anyone who does not worship him of being a radical leftist, while embracing terrorist supporter MK Mansour Abbas; Likud Minister Miri Regev spares no effort to drive a wedge between Sephardim and Ashkenazim; Yesh Atid fosters animosity against settlers; and New Hope boycotts Netanyahu.

Have you lost your mind? Have you lost sight of our people? Don’t you care anymore about the millions of students drained from a year of distance learning? About the residents of the Negev terrorized by Bedouin crime? About the thousands of business owners who have been left with nothing? About the 500,000 unemployed Israelis now living in existential anxiety?

Our problem is not the coronavirus pandemic. It is callous politicians who only care about themselves.

Israel can become a paradise. The “Singapore Plan” that Yamina has formulated will sharply reduce taxes so that the net wages of any teacher, doctor, lawyer or factory owner will increase by 20 percent. Whoever works will benefit. The economy will grow and the unemployed will work again.

This requires a functioning right-wing, nationalist government.

Unfortunately, Netanyahu is spreading falsehoods, saying that Yamina will form a government headed by Yesh Atid Party and opposition leader Yair Lapid. That is a complete and utter lie.

We will not allow the formation of a government headed by Lapid—not because he is unworthy, but because we are right-wingers, and the majority of the public (80 Knesset seats)—is on the right. It is exactly such lies and tricks that characterize Netanyahu’s evil and failed government.

This is entirely up to you. I believe in you and ask that you trust me and my fellow party members to keep acing morally and professionally, with only the interests of our beloved people at heart.

MK Naftali Bennett is the leader of the Yamina Party.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

