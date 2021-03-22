Saudi-Led Coalition Intensifies Yemen Air Strikes, Hits Grains Port
by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff
The military alliance, which has been at war since 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthi group that controls northern Yemen, said it struck a missile and drone assembly plant in Sanaa.
The United Nations said air strikes also hit the Houthi-controlled Salif grains port, north of Hodeidah, and two projectiles hit a warehouse and the living quarters of a food production company.
“Local authorities and company management stated that six injured workers were transferred to local medical facilities for treatment,” the UN mission in Hodeidah, UNMHA, said in a statement on Monday.
The port of Salif is part of a UN-brokered neutral zone on the Red Sea, according to the Stockholm agreement signed in 2018 between Yemen’s warring parties.
The Houthi-controlled ministry of commerce and industry said attacks on the port were part of the “economic warfare against the Yemeni people.”
The Sanaa-based al-Masirah television channel also reported other air strikes in Marib, where heavy fighting has raged over the last few months amid a Houthi offensive to take the gas-producing region.
It added that other strikes hit Hajjah province overnight.
The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015 to try to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi that was ousted by the Houthis in 2014.
The war, which has been a military stalemate for years, has killed tens of thousands of people and left millions on the brink of famine.