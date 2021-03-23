Tuesday, March 23rd | 10 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hamas Reminds the World That It Wants to Destroy Israel — and No One Cares

‘Antisemitism-Lite’ in Contemporary Germany

Stabbing in Rome: Another Deliveroo Food Courier Involved in Antisemitic Outrage

Israelis Flock to Beaches, Parks as They Once Again Cast Ballots

Anzia Yezierska: The Tenement House ‘Cinderella’

Biden’s ‘Nine-Miles-Wide Plan’

Does the Haggadah Teach the Meaning of Life?

In Brussels, Blinken Offers Boost for NATO, Cooperation on Afghanistan

Israel: Special Polling Stations Set Up for Coronavirus Patients

Yemen’s Houthis Say They Fired Drone at Saudi Airport After Truce Offer

March 23, 2021 1:36 pm
0

Hamas Reminds the World That It Wants to Destroy Israel — and No One Cares

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Palestinian children compelled to participate in a Hamas military parade. Photo: Twitter.

The position of the United States, the UN, the EU, and Russia about what a legitimate Palestinian government would look like has been consistent since this statement made in 2006: “It is the view of the Quartet that all members of a future Palestinian Government must be committed to non-violence, recognition of Israel, and acceptance of previous agreements and obligations, including the Road Map.”

Despite this, Hamas — the front-runner in the planned upcoming Palestinian legislative elections — has yet again made it crystal clear that it has no intention to abide by even one of those conditions.

In a statement released for the 17th anniversary of Israel’s assassination of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Hamas explicitly affirmed five principles that are utterly inconsistent with the wishful thinking of Western diplomats:

First: The purification of Jerusalem from the filth of the occupying Zionists is a sacred duty for every Arab and Muslim, so that an Arab and Muslim city would become the capital of the free and independent state of Palestine.

Second: There is no recognition of the occupation, no reconciliation with it, nor a waiver of a speck of soil from the land of Palestine and its sanctities.

Third: The return of refugees is a sacred right, and there cannot be bargaining over it, and resistance will continue until they all return to their homes and the countries from which they were displaced.

Fourth: Prisoners will return to their homes freely despite the occupation. They are our children, and we will not accept that they remain behind the bars of the criminal jailer.

Fifth: The partnership based on the institution and the national program is a goal that we will continue to work for until the occupation and its consequences are defeated.

The word “resistance” means terrorism and war. The phrase “land of Palestine” includes all of Israel.

There has been very little public discussion by the US, EU and UN about how it is impossible to reconcile the Quartet’s principles with the reality of Hamas running in the current elections and likely winning. Even the letter reportedly sent to the Biden administration by the Palestinian Authority did not contradict Hamas’ violent and intransigent stated principles.

Notably, Mahmoud Abbas has repealed a decree he issued in 2006 that required candidates to accept the PLO’s political platform and principles, allowing Hamas to run unhindered; and there wasn’t a peep of protest from the West.

The Western attitude seems to be that it would be hypocritical to denounce any aspect of the elections, even if they will usher in the rule of an Islamist terror group, so it is better to ignore the issue altogether.

Which means that, just like in 2006, the media and foreign governments will act very surprised to suddenly realize they have to deal with Hamas, while still pretending to want to push for peace.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.