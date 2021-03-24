Google Taps Seasoned Israeli to Lead Chip-Design Team

JNS.org – Google announced on Monday that it’s appointing Uri Frank as vice president of engineering to lead a team developing server chips in Israel.

Google stated that it seeks to develop systems on chip (SoC), where “multiple functions sit on the same chip or on multiple chips inside one package, instead of motherboards,” the Israeli business daily Globes reported.

Frank had just been promoted to corporate vice president of the design and engineering group at Intel.

“Uri brings nearly 25 years of custom CPU design and delivery experience, and will help us build a world-class team in Israel,” said Google, according to the report.

Related coverage Brazilian Jews File Complaint Against Pro-Government Politician Who Revived Medieval ‘Blood Libel’ on Social Media One of Brazil's most notorious politicians was the subject of a criminal complaint filed on Monday by the country's Jewish...

“We’ve long looked to Israel for novel technologies, including Waze, call screen, flood forecasting, high-impact features in search and Velostrata’s cloud migration tools, and we look forward to growing our presence in this global innovation hub,” it continued.

This comes after Google granted Israeli non-profit lender the Ogen Group a $1 million “impact loan” to boost the group’s low-interest loans to small businesses, Ogen announced last month.