Wednesday, March 24th | 11 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Fact Check: Did Israeli Soldiers Arrest Palestinian Youths for ‘Picking Flowers’?

Politico Lobs Softballs in Interview With Iran’s Foreign Minister

Israeli Experts, Ex-Officials Assess Shifting Election Math, Urge Avoiding New Elections

The Desperately Needed Revolution Within the IDF

Pangea to Help Israeli Companies Find Covid Vaccine ‘Green Pass’ Forgers

Lieberman Conceives Plan for Anti-Netanyahu Bloc: Report

Massachusetts High School Football Team Used Antisemitic Language in Play-Call System

‘Shtisel’ Receives a Record 16 Israeli TV Academy Awards Nominations

The Seder and the Stories We Retell

What I’ve Learned Teaching Jewish Texts in the UAE

March 24, 2021 9:40 am
0

Macron Says France to Reopen Embassy in Tripoli on Monday

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as he meets with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 4, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France will reopen its embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli next Monday to show its support for the North African country’s new authorities, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

Libya’s new unity government took office on March 16 from two warring administrations that had ruled eastern and western regions, completing a smooth transition of power after a decade of violent chaos.

“We will do everything that is in our power to defend this sovereignty and stability agenda,” Macron said alongside Mohammed al-Menfi, the head of the Libyan presidency council.

“Monday our embassy in Tripoli will reopen and our ambassador will be back on your territory,” he said.

Related coverage

March 24, 2021 11:13 am
0

Massachusetts High School Football Team Used Antisemitic Language in Play-Call System

School officials in Massachusetts disclosed on Wednesday that a high school football team has used antisemitic language in its on-field...

Paris closed its embassy after evacuating some 50 French and British nationals as fighting broke out in Tripoli in July 2014, and based its ambassador in Tunis.

Menfi was making his first overseas visit since taking his post.

Macron said France and its European partners were united in backing the new authorities’ efforts to uphold a ceasefire, unify the national army and financial institutions and work towards planned elections at the end of the year.

He also said it was imperative foreign forces and fighters leave Libya.

“Turkish, Russian fighting forces and foreign fighters imported by these countries or others must leave as quickly as possible because only a unified Libyan army can secure Libya,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.