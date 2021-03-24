‘Shtisel’ Receives a Record 16 Israeli TV Academy Awards Nominations

Israel’s popular television drama “Shtisel” earned a record 16 nominations for the 2021 Israeli TV Academy Awards.

The Israel Film and Television Academy announced the full list of nominations on Monday. “Shtisel” was nominated in the categories of Best Drama Series, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Lead Actor for Dov Glickman, and Best Lead Actress for both Shira Haas and Netta Riskin, among others.

Season 3 of “Shtisel” will premiere on Netflix on March 25. In February, Haas became the first Israeli TV actress ever nominated for a Golden Globe, for her starring role in the show.

The Israeli television awards features 45 categories. The series “Rehearsals” received 15 nominations, while “Tehran,” “Lock Hour” and Yes TV‘s critically acclaimed new drama series “The Chef” all earned 12 nominations, followed by “Coupe Main” with 10 nominations.