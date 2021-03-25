Thursday, March 25th | 13 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Prepares Offer of Emergency Oxygen Supplies to Meet Shortage in Lebanon

Google Maps Slammed by Campaigners for Unmoderated Antisemitic Comments on Auschwitz Site

Israel Soars on Bloomberg’s ‘Covid Resilience Ranking,’ With Rapid Vaccine Drive and Easing Restrictions

The Difference Between a Merely ‘Religious’ Jew and a Principled One

French City of Strasbourg, Scarred by Anti-Jewish Outrages, Rejects IHRA Definition of Antisemitism at Council Meeting

Police Launch ‘Hate Crime’ Probe Into Bristol University Professor Accused of Antisemitic Lectures: Report

Report: Head of Israel’s Security Service Warned Abbas Not to Run or Form Government With Hamas in Upcoming PA Elections

Jewish Comedian Elon Gold Spoofs ‘Ten Plagues as Told by Ten Celebrities’ in Passover Face Swap Video

Why Israel’s ‘Critics’ Can’t Help Being Antisemitic, and How They Can Stop

Has the Football Pitch Become Qatar’s Battlefield?

March 25, 2021 5:34 pm
0

Israel Prepares Offer of Emergency Oxygen Supplies to Meet Shortage in Lebanon

avatar by Sharon Wrobel

Israeli soldiers helping to fill and deliver oxygen tanks as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Office.

Israeli Health Ministry Director General Hezi Levy has ordered his staff to prepare for the possibility of sending oxygen machines to Lebanon, Channel 13 reported Thursday, due to the severe shortage of medical equipment for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

The news came as Eitan Dangot, former chief Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), suggested that the Jewish state offer the supplies to Lebanon via the United Nations, even if it was not accepted.

“Lebanon is in need of oxygen balloons — Israel will be wise and just if it offers through the UN to deliver oxygen balloons as a tribute and for purposes of humanitarian aid,” retired IDF major-general Dangot wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

“The proposal is likely to be rejected, but it is a signal to its citizens, to the sane political echelon, to France and the United States that Lebanon can be helped in many ways with reasonable policy changes to build public confidence and to differentiate and isolate [Lebanese terror group] Hezbollah,” he wrote. Dangot has in the past served as Military Secretary to three of Israel’s Defense Ministers: Shaul Mofaz, Amir Peretz and Ehud Barak.

Related coverage

March 25, 2021 5:16 pm
0

Google Maps Slammed by Campaigners for Unmoderated Antisemitic Comments on Auschwitz Site

An investigation into the Google Maps site for the Auschwitz concentration camp assembled by the Nazis in occupied Poland during...

Reuters has reported that Syria has agreed to offer emergency oxygen supplies to Lebanon, where hospitals have 1,000 patients on respirators and are about to run out, ministers in both countries said Wednesday. According to the report, Syria will provide over 82 tons of oxygen over three days, health minister Hassan al-Ghobash told the state news agency SANA.

Lebanese hospitals have only a single day’s supply left as bad weather has prevented transport ships from docking, its caretaker health minister, Hamad Hasan, told Syrian state broadcaster Ekhbariya. Hasan did not say whether the patients on respirators were infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.