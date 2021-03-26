Israeli Startups Stampeding Towards Alternative Meat Solutions

CTech – One of the many things COVID-19 has taught us is to reduce our dependence on long supply chains. In the meat industry in particular, the pandemic has resulted in supply disruptions, demand fluctuations and plant shutdowns, leading to upward pressure on prices worldwide.

To provide for the increasing population in a sustainable way, innovative Israeli startups are developing unique alternative-meat solutions.

Of course, age-old solutions like tofu, seitan and veggie-burgers have been around for years, first popularized in the US in the 1960s and in Israel through the 70s and 80s. Traditionally, the vast majority of consumers of these products have been vegan or vegetarian.

In contrast, new mimic-meat producers are targeting both carnivore and vegetarian consumers alike. They are also trying to create products that are more meat-like in texture, juiciness and aroma, thus disrupting and transforming the holy grail of the food industry.

“In Israel there are over 100 companies in the alt-protein space,” said Aviv Oren, business engagement manager at the Good Food Institute Israel, a science-based nonprofit aimed at accelerating alt-protein research and innovation in the country.

“About 40 of them are startups dedicated in their core business to alt-protein production,” he said, “and five are engaged in cultivated meat or milk: Supermeat, Future Meat Technologies, Meatech, Aleph Farms, and BioMilk.

According to the Good Food Institute, alt-meat can be divided into three categories: plant-based, cultivated-meat, and fermentation. Perhaps the two most well-known global brands in the burgeoning alt-meat space are Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, both producers of plant-based products.

With its burger first launched in 2016, Impossible Foods achieved its first taste of mass restaurant distribution success with Burger King’s branded “Impossible Whopper” in 2019. In Jan. 2021, McDonald’s began quietly testing in Denmark and Sweden their “McPlant burger” menu item, a pea and rice-based product co-developed with Beyond Meat.

Israeli startups are also on the forefront. Last month, 3D printing company ReDefine Meat announced the largest ever series A funding round by an alt-meat startup at $29 million. Last week, Meatech became the first lab-grown meat company traded on the NASDAQ, raising $22 million in the process.

SuperMeat, founded in 2015, was one of the very first cultivated-meat pioneers in Israel and the world, and the first Israeli-based entity to focus on poultry.

“We take cells from the animal, brew them in a meat cultivator in the lab, and apply our unique feed to the cells when we want to mature them into different types of products or meat types,” said Ido Savir, co-founder and CEO at SuperMeat.

“Our main challenge is reducing the cost, mainly by optimizing the efficiency of our cell feed to achieve a better conversion ratio,” he said. According to Savir, since cell feed media constitutes 70-80 percent of the total raw material cost, reducing it is essential to developing a product that can compete in the market with traditional products.

Unlike various other alt-meat companies, which have pursued hybrid D2C and B2B business models, SuperMeat intends to sell exclusively B2B, offering a raw material for the food industry that can be customized to businesses’ unique culinary and dietary requirements for their own brands and applications.

“We plan to begin operations at a limited scale and gradually scale up. Increasing capacity will allow us to lower costs. I estimate that within the next two to five years, we will be able to reach cost parity with conventionally produced products,” Savir said.

Savir also noted that the control exerted in the cultivated-meat production process mitigates the risk of health hazards and contaminants found in real meat.

“Other benefits include the lengthening of product shelf life and our increased ability to quickly respond to market demand. With the flip of a button, we could shut off a production line and turn on another according to what is needed. And of course, no supply chain is required for the transport of animals or meat,” Savir said, explaining that lab-meat production plants can be located very close to their end markets without concern for the availability of natural resources generally required for producing meat.

Future Meat Technologies is another Israeli cultivated-meat startup spearheading cost reduction in alt-meat. Based in Rehovot, the company has raised $42 million to date, counting among its investors some of the global food giants including Tyson Foods, Muller, and ADM.

“We’ve been able to reduce the cost of our chicken breast product by about 100-fold in the last two years,” said Rom Kshuk, the company’s CEO. “We were the first company to breach the $10 cost per product.”