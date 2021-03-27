Chinese FM: Beijing and UAE to Work Together on Affordable Vaccines

Sunday, March 28th | 15 Nisan 5781

March 27, 2021 2:03 pm
0

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

China wants to work with the United Arab Emirates on the production of affordable COVID-19 vaccines, the country’s top diplomat told the Emirates state news agency WAM on Saturday.

“We will work to expedite the bilateral production of the vaccines in a way that would contribute greatly to making sure the vaccines are available and affordable,” China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, kicking off a two-day official visit to the UAE, part of a wider regional tour.

The UAE was the first country outside China to roll out the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine in December 2020, saying it had 86% efficacy citing results from late-stage clinical trials.

Wang landed in the UAE from Tehran, where he signed a landmark 25-year cooperation agreement with his Iranian counterpart.

