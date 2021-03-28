Sunday, March 28th | 15 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Tugs, Dredgers Still Struggle to Free Ship Blocking Suez Canal

Holy Sepulchre Church Opens on Palm Sunday as Latin Patriarch Says ‘We Feel More Hopeful’

Romanian Police Investigate Death Threats Against Prominent Jewish Actor

Chinese FM: Beijing and UAE to Work Together on Affordable Vaccines

Ship Blocking Suez Canal Moves Slightly, Unclear When it Will Refloat

US Envoy to Afghanistan Heads to Turkey and Region to Push Talks to End Conflict

India Calls Saudi Advice on Tapping Stored Oil ‘Undiplomatic’

Iran, China Sign Landmark 25-Year Cooperation Agreement

Israel Steps up Quantum Tech Race Amid Threat of Exclusion From European Research Projects

Jewish Woman Walking Home From Synagogue in Melbourne, Australia, Showered With Antisemitic Vitriol

March 28, 2021 10:02 am
0

Holy Sepulchre Church Opens on Palm Sunday as Latin Patriarch Says ‘We Feel More Hopeful’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Christian worshippers hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City March 28, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

In scenes very different from last year, Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre was open to the public on Palm Sunday, allowing Christians to attend mass at the start of Holy Week on the site where they believe Jesus was crucified and resurrected.

With more than half the population of Israel having received two vaccine doses, coronavirus restrictions were eased to allow small congregations to gather with social distancing measures in place.

The mood was celebratory as scores of Roman Catholics passed through the huge wooden doors of the church that is the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar.

“Last year was a terrible Easter, without people, closed doors. This year is much better, the door is open, we don’t have a lot of people but we feel more hopeful that things will become better,” the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, told Reuters as he emerged from the church flanked by clerics and worshippers carrying palm fronds.

Related coverage

March 26, 2021 4:00 pm
0

Israel Steps up Quantum Tech Race Amid Threat of Exclusion From European Research Projects

Israel is leveling up to join the race for quantum proficiency as leading countries, including in the European Union, seek...

“The message of Easter is life and love, despite all the signs of death, corona, pandemic, whatever, we believe in the power of love and life,” Pizzaballa said.

Palm Sunday commemorates the day the gospels say Jesus rode into Jerusalem and was hailed by the people, only to be crucified five days later.

This year, Roman Catholics celebrate Easter on April 4 and Orthodox Christians nearly a month later, on May 2.

Later the patriarch was expected to take part in a Palm Sunday procession from the Mount of Olives to the Old City.

The procession will take place under Israeli COVID-19 restrictions with a limited number of participants.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.