Bahrain Appoints Head of Diplomatic Mission to Israel: BNA

March 30, 2021 9:54 am
Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The flags of Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road, in Netanya, Israel, Sept. 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias.

Bahrain has appointed Khalid Al Jalahma as head of its diplomatic mission to Israel, state news agency BNA reported on Tuesday following a deal to establish relations last year.

Jalahma was previously director of the operations directorate at Bahrain’s foreign ministry and had also served as deputy chief of mission at the kingdom’s embassy in the United States.

The Israeli foreign ministry said that a team from Bahrain would arrive in Israel in coming weeks to make the necessary arrangements for the Bahraini embassy.

Bahrain’s move closely followed the United Arab Emirates’ naming of an ambassador to Israel after the two Gulf Arab states signed agreements last September to normalize ties with Israel in US-brokered deals.

The three countries share common concerns about Iran.

