Wednesday, March 31st | 18 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Canadian Jews Remain Most Targeted for Religious Hate Crimes, Report Finds

New ADL Study Reveals 63 Percent of US Jews Have Experienced or Witnessed Antisemitic Incident

Former NBA Star Amar’e Stoudemire Talks Passover Prep, Daily Talmud Study in GQ Interview

Vandals Deface Monument to Holocaust Victims With Nazi Symbols in Polish City of Częstochowa

University of Minnesota Students Vote to Adopt Leading Definition of Antisemitism After Contentious Debate

IDF’s Point Man on Iran Says Israel ‘Definitely’ Has Capacity to Destroy Nuclear Program, Biden Administration ‘Keeping Its Promises’ So Far

Over 525 Mayors Join Initiative With Top US Jewish Group to Fight Antisemitism

US Announces More Than $596 Million in New Humanitarian Aid for Syria Crisis: Blinken

Yet Another Attempt to Sanitize Anti-Zionism

The Iran-China Deal Is Cause for Israeli Concern

March 31, 2021 8:58 am
0

Canadian Jews Remain Most Targeted for Religious Hate Crimes, Report Finds

avatar by JNS.org

Canadian flag. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Jews remained by far the most targeted religious group for hate crimes in Canada, according to the Canadian government’s annual survey of police-reported hate crimes.

The report found that there were 1,946 police-reported hate crimes in Canada in 2019, up 7 percent from a year earlier. In particular, some 608 hate crimes targeted religion, down 7 percent compared to 2018. This number, however, remains higher than those recorded before 2017, when it hit its peak at 842 incidents.

According to the report, Jewish Canadians were targeted 296 times in 2019—a 20 percent decrease from 372 in 2018.

Despite the decrease, attacks on Jewish Canadians still occurred on average five times per week during 2019 with Jews comprising some 50 percent of overall religious hate crimes, Muslims at 10 percent, and Catholics and other religions at 3 percent each.

Related coverage

March 31, 2021 6:01 am
0

New ADL Study Reveals 63 Percent of US Jews Have Experienced or Witnessed Antisemitic Incident

Nearly two-thirds of American Jews have either experienced or witnessed an antisemitic incident in the last five years, according to...

The frequency of attacks comes despite the fact that the country’s Jewish community comprises only 1 percent of the population, and yet is the target of 17 percent of all police-reported hate crimes.

“Though we welcome the 20 percent decrease in crimes targeting the Jewish community, Jewish Canadians still remain the most targeted religious minority for hate crime and second overall,” said Shimon Koffler Fogel, president and CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), in a statement.

“Although Canada remains one of the best countries in the world in which to be Jewish, or any other minority for that matter,” he said, “these numbers are troubling and should concern all Canadians of goodwill.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.