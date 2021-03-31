Wednesday, March 31st | 18 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Turkish Court Sends Indictment Seeking Ban of Pro-Kurdish Party Back to Prosecutor: Anadolu

EU Set to Sanction More Iranians for Rights Abuses, First Since 2013, Diplomats Say

Marwan Barghouti to Run Against Mahmoud Abbas’ Faction on Separate Ticket

Taba Crossing to Sinai Reopens After Year of COVID-19 Closure

Ra’am Official: We Will Support a Netanyahu Coalition ‘From Outside’

US State Department Human Rights Report Returns to Using ‘Occupied’ Territories

Dolls Hanged Outside Swedish Synagogue During Passover Investigated as Hate Crime

Canadian Jews Remain Most Targeted for Religious Hate Crimes, Report Finds

New ADL Study Reveals 63 Percent of US Jews Have Experienced or Witnessed Antisemitic Incident

Former NBA Star Amar’e Stoudemire Talks Passover Prep, Daily Talmud Study in GQ Interview

March 31, 2021 10:10 am
0

Turkish Court Sends Indictment Seeking Ban of Pro-Kurdish Party Back to Prosecutor: Anadolu

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Omer Gergerlioglu and the other lawmakers from his party hold a protest after the Turkish Parliament stripped him of his MP status during a session at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Turkey’s top court sent an indictment calling for the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) to be banned back to the prosecutor on procedural grounds, state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday.

The Constitutional Court ruled that the indictment had procedural omissions and returned it to the Court of Cassation, it said. The Court of Cassation can re-submit the indictment after completing the necessary details.

A top prosecutor filed the lawsuit earlier this month demanding a ban on the HDP for alleged ties to Kurdish militants, as well as a five-year political ban on more than 600 party members.

The prosecutor’s move was the culmination of a years-long crackdown on the HDP under which thousands of its members were tried on mainly terrorism charges.

Related coverage

March 31, 2021 10:04 am
0

EU Set to Sanction More Iranians for Rights Abuses, First Since 2013, Diplomats Say

The European Union is set to agree to sanction several Iranian individuals on Wednesday for human rights abuses, the first...

The HDP, parliament’s third-largest party, denies links to terrorism and called the move a “political coup.” Party officials said they would re-group under a different name if banned, as previous Kurdish parties have done after being closed down as part of Turkey’s long history of party bans.

HDP co-leader Mithat Sancar said earlier on Wednesday the indictment was “an embarrassment in the name of the law and democracy”.

“This attack does not just target the HDP and us, it targets the destruction of the will of the Kurdish people through the HDP. At the same time, it aims to destroy what is left of democracy and the state of law in Turkey,” he said.

Turkey’s Western allies condemned the action to shut down the HDP. President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party and its nationalist MHP allies, which have repeatedly called for the party to be closed down, defended the move.

They accused the HDP of ties to the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union. It has fought an insurgency in mainly Kurdish southeast Turkey since 1984 in which more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.