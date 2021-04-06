Anti-Jewish Expulsions and Antisemitism in the Arab World

A series of stories over the past few weeks have highlighted the end of the Jewish communities in various Muslim and Arab nations.

Morocco, which is celebrated for its tolerance towards Jews, reportedly only has about 3,000 Jews remaining, from a community that used to number 250,000. Similarly, Tunisia’s Jewish population has plummeted from over 100,000 to reportedly 1,500, and the country is considered to be friendly to Jews as well. Iran trumpets its tolerance towards Jews, but 75% of Jews fled after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

The relationship between Muslim antisemitism and friendliness towards Israel is impossible to ignore. Some Muslim countries that have warm relations with Israel, like Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan , also have thriving Jewish communities. The Jewish communities in the Gulf are starting to re-emerge publicly after the signing of the Abraham Accords.

I am seeing articles that are sympathetic to Jews occasionally being published in places like Iraq and Egypt, something that was unthinkable not too long ago. Even so, the relationship between how Muslim countries treat their Jews and how they look at Israel is too strong to be ignored.

The people who like to pretend that there is no antisemitism in the Arab and Muslim world only have to look at how the Jewish communities have fared in that world to see the truth.