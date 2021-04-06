Tuesday, April 6th | 24 Nisan 5781

April 6, 2021 9:24 am
IDF Northern Command Calls Snap Border Drill

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli soldiers of the Golani Brigade eat a Passover meal. Photo: Edi Israel / Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel Defense Forces GOC Northern Command Maj. Gen. Amir Baram on Monday ordered a snap war-readiness drill for Golani Brigade troops deployed along the northern border.

Maneuvers included airborne-combat scenarios, among them “removing” Hezbollah forces that “infiltrated” the Mount Hermon sector.

One of the extreme-case scenarios that the IDF is preparing to counter in the event of an armed conflict with the Lebanon-based terrorist group, which is Iran’s largest proxy in the area, is a Hezbollah incursion into Israeli territory.

