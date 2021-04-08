Thursday, April 8th | 26 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Rise of Online ‘Communities of Hate’ Presents New Challenges for World Jewry, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

New York Times Touts Nation of Islam’s Self-Help Approach Following Attack on Capitol

US President Biden Leads International Tributes to Holocaust Victims and Survivors on Yom Hashoah

Jewish Groups Blast ‘Incendiary’ Remarks by Teachers Union Head Calling US Jews ‘Part of Ownership Class’ Over School Reopening Debate

‘The Only House of Remembrance of the Holocaust by Bullets’: Synagogue Unveiled at Memorial to Babi Yar Massacre in Kiev

US Antisemitism Watchdog Opposes Ethnic Studies Course Requirement in California Assembly Hearing

Holocaust Survivors Join Virtual March of Living Ceremony at Auschwitz

French City of Neuilly Adopts IHRA Definition to ‘Fight Antisemitism and Anti-Zionism With Strength and Vigor’

University of Miami Hillel to Host Virtual Event With Basketball Player Meyers Leonard Who Said Antisemitic Slur

Outrage as South African BDS Advocate Tells Students, ‘Hitler Committed No Crime’

April 8, 2021 11:31 am
0

Court Sentences Acting Muslim Brotherhood Leader to Life in Prison

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Muslim Brotherhood’s Mahmoud Ezzat attends a news conference in Cairo May 30, 2010. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An Egyptian court sentenced Mahmoud Ezzat, the former acting leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, to life in prison on Thursday, months after he was detained in a Cairo apartment.

Security forces arrested Ezzat last August in a raid in Cairo’s Fifth Settlement district, the latest blow to a movement that has been the target of a crackdown since it was forced from power in 2013.

Ezzat was sentenced on charges of inciting violence and supplying firearms during clashes outside the Brotherhood’s headquarters between its supporters and opponents in 2013, a judicial source said. Other senior Brotherhood members have been sentenced to life in prison in the same case.

Ezzat’s lawyer could not immediately be reached. At the time of Ezzat’s arrest, the Brotherhood said he had been pursued on “false political charges”.

Related coverage

April 8, 2021 5:45 pm
0

Rise of Online ‘Communities of Hate’ Presents New Challenges for World Jewry, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

The rise in digital manifestations of antisemitism during 2020 — detailed in a new report from Tel Aviv University, which...

Ezzat was an influential former deputy to Brotherhood leader Mohamed Badie, and considered a hardliner within the group. He became acting leader after Badie’s arrest in August 2013.

He had previously been sentenced to death and to life in prison in absentia, but faces retrials following his detention.

Other senior members of the group have been jailed or left the country.

Egyptian authorities accuse the Brotherhood of promoting militancy and subversion, accusations it strongly denies.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.