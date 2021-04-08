Thursday, April 8th | 26 Nisan 5781

April 8, 2021 9:54 am
0

Israel Says it Rejects ICC’s Authority to Investigate Alleged War Crimes

avatar by i24 News

The International Criminal Court, The Hague, Netherlands. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – Israel said on Thursday that it rejects the International Criminal Court’s authority to investigate alleged war crimes committed by the Jewish state in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and east Jerusalem.

According to Hebrew media sources, Israel will send its response via a letter, where it will argue that The Hague lacks jurisdiction in the matter.

Jerusalem has repeatedly insisted that it is not subject to the court’s authority because it is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, the chamber’s foundational document.

It further argues that the Palestinians, who signed onto the Rome Statute in 2015, cannot use the court because it is not a member state under international law.

Israel also insists that it is capable of fairly prosecuting cases of crimes against humanity, and therefore cannot be investigated or pursued by the ICC.

