April 9, 2021 12:00 pm
Gantz: ICC’s Probe Into Israel’s Alleged War Crimes ‘Blind and Unjust’

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz attends a cabinet meeting of the new government at the Chagall Hall in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem May 24, 2020. Photo: Abir Sultan/Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz called Friday the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation into Israel’s alleged war crimes “blind and unjust,” a day after Israel decided to reject The Hague’s authority in the matter.

“I believe the truth will come to light,” Gantz said, cited by the Times of Israel (ToI).

“It’s not just a matter of the court’s ‘technical-legal’ lack of jurisdiction, but a matter of justice and morality, of a strict military ethical code, of truth and falsehood, of a democratic state with strong legal institutions, clear values, rules and laws — against a blind and unjust decision,” he stipulated

“I am sure many countries will understand that there is no room for [such an] investigation, that could harm many other countries in the future,” Gantz stressed, adding that the probe would harm Israel’s relations with the Palestinians and make it difficult to “improve the regional situation,” according to ToI.

April 9, 2021 3:47 pm
Israel’s former military chief commented on the matter at a ceremony honoring the 80th anniversary of the Palmach formation — a militia that operated in Palestine during the British mandate — at a site near Jerusalem.

Addressing the ICC’s probe on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “Israel is a lawful state that knows how to investigate itself,” according to Israel’s public radio Kan.

The Israeli government deliberated the issue and decided to argue that The Hague lacks jurisdiction in the matter, as the Palestinian Authority is not a state and therefore cannot legally be a member of the court.

