Iran Reports 258 Coronavirus Deaths, Highest Daily Toll Since December

April 11, 2021 12:13 pm
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A police officer advises an Iranian man to wear a face mask after Iranian authorities made it mandatory for all to wear face masks in public, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 10, 2020. Photo: Majid Asgaripour / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters / File.

Iran reported 258 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, the highest daily toll since early December.

That brings the total number of fatalities from the coronavirus to 64,490 in Iran, the worst-hit country in the Middle East.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 21,063 new cases were identified in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of identified cases since the pandemic began to 2,070,141.

“Unfortunately, in the past 24 hours 258 people have died from the virus,” Lari said. State TV said it was the country’s highest daily death toll since Dec. 10.

Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki, in a televised news conference, warned about more fatalities in the coming week if Iranians fail to adhere to health protocols.

On Saturday, Tehran imposed a 10-day lockdown across most of the country to curb the spread of a fourth wave of the coronavirus. The lockdown affects 23 of the country’s 31 provinces.

Businesses, schools, theaters and sports facilities have been forced to shut, and gatherings are banned during the holy fasting month of Ramadan that begins on Wednesday in Iran.

