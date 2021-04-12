Monday, April 12th | 1 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Security Services Expose Iranian Plot to Kidnap Israelis Using False Social Media Profiles to Lure Them Abroad

German Foreign Minister Rebuked After Saying Sabotage of Iranian Nuclear Facility ‘Not a Positive Contribution’

Politicians in Berlin Call for Total Ban on Upcoming Antisemitic ‘Quds Day’ Rally

Leading Dutch Philosopher Slammed for Claiming Diaspora Was ‘Blessing’ That Kept Jews Away From Power

Randi Weingarten and the Antisemitism That Marx Built

Straight From the Horse’s Mouth: Antisemitism Is Inherent to SJP Activism

UNRWA and the Unique Treatment of Palestinians Prevents Peace

My First Seder: Finding Redemption and Roots Amid the Pandemic

Examining Israel-France Relations in Light of the ICC Decision

Domestic and Regional Fissures Collide in Jordan

April 12, 2021 5:48 pm
0

Israeli Security Services Expose Iranian Plot to Kidnap Israelis Using False Social Media Profiles to Lure Them Abroad

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A fake social media profile used in an Iranian plot to kidnap Israelis. Photo: Israeli Government Press Office.

Israel’s Shin Bet domestic security service and the Mossad foreign intelligence agency have uncovered an Iranian plot to use fake online personas on social media to kidnap Israelis.

According to a statement on Monday from the Government Press Office, the Iranians were seeking to employ what is referred to as a “honey-trap” in the intelligence world — using the promise of business or romantic encounters in order to draw in targets. Iran has used this method in the past against its own dissidents in Europe.

In this case, Iranian agents created fake Instagram profiles of women ostensibly involved in business and tourism. These profiles would then be used to make connections with Israelis and lure them abroad for meetings during which they were to be kidnapped.

The Shin Bet and Mossad determined that the countries in which this method was to be employed include Middle Eastern and Gulf countries—with which Israel recently forged diplomatic and business ties—as well as Turkey, along with others as far away as Europe and Africa.

“There is genuine concern that such activity by Iranian operatives could lead to attempts to harm or abduct Israelis in those countries in which Iranians are active,” the GPO said.

As a result, Israel’s security services are advising Israelis involved in overseas business activity to remain on alert and to avoid contact with unknown profiles on social media.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.