Israel’s Former UN Envoy Hosts Foreign Diplomats at Independence Day Event in Tel Aviv

JNS.org – Danny Danon, formerly Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations, hosted a diplomatic event in Tel Aviv on Sunday in honor of the country’s upcoming 73rd Independence Day.

During the in-person event at the city’s Hilton Hotel, attended by more than 60 ambassadors stationed in the country, Danon addressed Israel’s position on the nuclear talks underway between world powers and Iran in Vienna, and warned that Israel would not be obligated by a return to the original 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“As we strengthen the bonds with our new friends, we take the threats of our enemies very seriously,” said Danon, alluding first to Israel’s budding relations with Arab countries in the region as a result of the Abraham Accords, and then to the activities of the Islamic Republic and its proxies.

“One of my first meetings in New York [as UN ambassador] was with Ellie Wiesel of blessed memory. He told me to pay greater attention to the threats of our enemies than to the promises of our allies. If the US decides to reenter the JCPOA with no amendments, Israel will take all necessary steps to secure our interests,” he added.