Monday, April 12th | 30 Nisan 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Straight from the Horse’s Mouth: Antisemitism Is Inherent to SJP Activism

UNRWA and the Unique Treatment of Palestinians Prevents Peace

My First Seder: Finding Redemption and Roots Amid the Pandemic

Examining Israel-France Relations in Light of the ICC Decision

Domestic and Regional Fissures Collide in Jordan

‘Fauda,’ ‘Shitsel’ Producers Unveil Trailer for Latest Project ‘The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem’

‘Deep Disgust’ as Elite Paris College Is Defaced With Antisemitic, Anti-Zionist Slogans

The Troubling US Deflection of Israel’s Concerns on Iran

Israeli Memorial Day and Post-Traumatic Growth

Is Recent Maritime Unrest Rocking the Regional Boat?

April 12, 2021 10:33 am
0

US Top Diplomat, Defense Chief to Consult With NATO Allies This Week: Statement

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks during a NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Brussels on Tuesday to join Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in consulting with NATO allies and partners on range of priorities, the Department of State said on Monday.

Blinken, who will hold bilateral meetings with various European counterparts through Thursday, will “reaffirm the US commitment to the transatlantic alliance as a critical partnership for achieving our mutual goals,” department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.