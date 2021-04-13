Tuesday, April 13th | 1 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Boris Johnson Affirms British Opposition to ICC Investigation of Israel, Warns of ‘Partial and Prejudicial Attack’

Israeli Leaders Send Ramadan Greetings to Muslim World on Eve of Memorial Day

‘It’s Not Only Numbers’: Former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon Remembers Sacrifice of Father on Eve of Israel’s Remembrance Day

Jewish Students at Michigan State University Withdraw Previously Passed Antisemitism Bill After Backlash, ‘Weaponized’ Process

Australian Jewish Leader Isi Leibler, Tireless Fighter for Soviet Jews and Zionist Causes, Dies in Israel Aged 86

Bipartisan Legislation Introduced in US Congress to Reclaim Unpaid Insurance Policies of Holocaust Victims

Ship Owned by Israeli Firm Attacked Off UAE coast: Media

Revealed: Desperate Plight of French-Jewish Gay Man Incarcerated in Turkish Jail, Harassed and Beaten by Jihadi Prisoners

City University of New York’s Student Senate Votes Not to Adopt IHRA Definition of Antisemitism: ‘Devastating to Jewish Students’

Israel at 73

April 13, 2021 5:38 pm
0

Boris Johnson Affirms British Opposition to ICC Investigation of Israel, Warns of ‘Partial and Prejudicial Attack’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a speech on domestic priorities at the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester, Britain July 27, 2019. Photo: Lorne Campbell/Pool via REUTERS.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed in a letter revealed Tuesday that the United Kingdom opposes the International Criminal Court investigation into alleged war crimes by Israel.

“We oppose the ICC’s investigation into war crimes in Palestine,” Johnson wrote in an April 9 letter to Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI), a British pro-Israel parliamentary group affiliated with the Conservative Party.

“We do not accept that the ICC has jurisdiction in this instance, given that Israel is not a party to the Statute of Rome and Palestine is not a sovereign state. This investigation gives the impression of being a partial and prejudicial attack on a friend and ally of the UK,” he continued.

Johnson referred to previous letters sent by CFI urging the prime minister to condemn the opening of the ICC investigation, announced by the court on March 3 in a decision opposed by Israel, the United States and other allied nations.

Related coverage

April 13, 2021 5:13 pm
0

Israeli Leaders Send Ramadan Greetings to Muslim World on Eve of Memorial Day

Israeli officials sent out greetings for a “Ramadan Kareem” to the country’s Muslim citizens and others around the world on...

He also cited the UK’s efforts to “reform” and “strengthen” the court, which is based in The Hague, Netherlands, referencing the recent election of two British nationals to serve in key positions there. In June, Karim Khan — a British lawyer currently heading a United Nations inquiry into war crimes committed by the Islamic State in Iraq — will replace Fatou Bensouda, the outgoing ICC chief prosecutor who is leading the investigation of Israel.

“We strongly welcome the Prime Minister’s confirmation of the UK’s opposition to the ICC’s controversial investigation,” said CFI Parliamentary Chairmen, Rt. Hon. Stephen Crabb MP and Rt. Hon. The Lord Pickles, and CFI Honorary President Lord Polak in a statement.

“The investigation has rightly been condemned for giving ‘the impression of being a partial and prejudicial attack on a friend and ally.’ As the Prime Minister states, the ICC does not have jurisdiction and we support the UK’s decision to stand with Israel against the probe.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.