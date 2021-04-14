Alpha Epsilon Pi House at Rutgers University Egged During 24-Hour Reading of Names for Yom Hashoah

Eggs were thrown at Rutgers University’s Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity last week, during a 24-hour reading of the names of Holocaust victims for the house’s annual Yom Hashoah ceremony.

“I am deeply dismayed by this act of ignorance and the hurt that it has caused members of our Jewish community,” said Rutgers-New Brunswick Chancellor Christopher J. Molloy in a statement published Tuesday on social media, reported The Daily Targum, a student newspaper.

“All members of our campus community deserve to learn and work in an environment in which they feel fully safe, valued and respected, free from antisemitism, and all other forms of hate and discrimination. Rutgers University-New Brunswick will provide all necessary resources to help assure a thorough investigation by the Rutgers University Police Department to identify those responsible and hold them accountable,” Molloy continued.

He also said that the Office of the Senior Vice President for Equity would soon highlight resources related to antisemitism, and work with the Jewish community on campus during the “diversity strategic planning process.”

In a statement released Sunday, Rutgers University Student Assembly President Nicholas LaBelle and Vice President Arielle Dublin said that they would “do all in our power to ensure that those responsible will see justice,” and cited the Assembly’s recent adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism.

“We, as a beloved community, must be vigilant in our condemnation of such heinous acts, continue to hold those who perpetrate such hate accountable and work to develop a culture where such actions never occur,” they said.