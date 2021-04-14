Wednesday, April 14th | 3 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Self-Immolation of IDF Veteran With PTSD Highlights Struggles of Disabled Soldiers as Israel Launches Investigation

Alpha Epsilon Pi House at Rutgers University Egged During 24-Hour Reading of Names for Yom Hashoah

US Says Indirect Nuclear Talks With Iran to Resume on Thursday

San Francisco State University to Hold New Webinar With Palestinian Terrorist Leila Khaled After Zoom Refused to Stream Event Last Year

Abu Dhabi Investment Office Officially Launches in Israel

Blinken Hints at New Normalization Deals in Israeli Independence Day Remarks: ‘I Expect Israel’s Group of Friends to Grow’

Iran Will ‘Take Risks’ to Entrench Influence, Says New US Intelligence Report on Coming Threats

Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Says Her Wonder Woman Was Inspired By Britain’s Princess Diana

Once Again, ‘Politico’ Ignores Palestinian Rejectionism and Palestinian Terror

Memo to NYT, CNN, LA Times: US Taxpayers Have Right to Know If They’re Abetting Palestinian Terrorism

April 14, 2021 4:17 pm
0

Alpha Epsilon Pi House at Rutgers University Egged During 24-Hour Reading of Names for Yom Hashoah

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The College Avenue campus of Rutgers University in New Jersey. Photo: Tomwsulcer.

Eggs were thrown at Rutgers University’s Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity last week, during a 24-hour reading of the names of Holocaust victims for the house’s annual Yom Hashoah ceremony.

“I am deeply dismayed by this act of ignorance and the hurt that it has caused members of our Jewish community,” said Rutgers-New Brunswick Chancellor Christopher J. Molloy in a statement published Tuesday on social media, reported The Daily Targum, a student newspaper.

“All members of our campus community deserve to learn and work in an environment in which they feel fully safe, valued and respected, free from antisemitism, and all other forms of hate and discrimination. Rutgers University-New Brunswick will provide all necessary resources to help assure a thorough investigation by the Rutgers University Police Department to identify those responsible and hold them accountable,” Molloy continued.

He also said that the Office of the Senior Vice President for Equity would soon highlight resources related to antisemitism, and work with the Jewish community on campus during the “diversity strategic planning process.”

Related coverage

April 14, 2021 3:51 pm
0

US Says Indirect Nuclear Talks With Iran to Resume on Thursday

The United States and Iran will reconvene indirect talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal on Thursday in...

In a statement released Sunday, Rutgers University Student Assembly President Nicholas LaBelle and Vice President Arielle Dublin said that they would “do all in our power to ensure that those responsible will see justice,” and cited the Assembly’s recent adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism.

“We, as a beloved community, must be vigilant in our condemnation of such heinous acts, continue to hold those who perpetrate such hate accountable and work to develop a culture where such actions never occur,” they said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.