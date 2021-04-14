Wednesday, April 14th | 2 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Administration to Proceed With $23 Billion Arms Sale to UAE

Landmarks Across America to Light Up Blue and White for Israeli Independence Day

NASA Names Two Asteroids After Israeli Student Who Discovered Them

Israel to Soon Get the Green Light to Go Mask-Free Outdoors

Israel to Begin Receiving Vaccinated Tourists on May 23

Iran’s Rouhani Says 60% Enrichment is an Answer to Attack at Natanz Site

Boris Johnson Affirms British Opposition to ICC Investigation of Israel, Warns of ‘Partial and Prejudicial Attack’

Israeli Leaders Send Ramadan Greetings to Muslim World on Eve of Memorial Day

‘It’s Not Only Numbers’: Former Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon Remembers Sacrifice of Father on Eve of Israel’s Remembrance Day

Jewish Students at Michigan State University Withdraw Previously Passed Antisemitism Bill After Backlash, ‘Weaponized’ Process

April 14, 2021 9:20 am
0

Biden Administration to Proceed With $23 Billion Arms Sale to UAE

avatar by JNS.org

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Defense Department personnel during a visit to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., February 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

JNS.org – The Biden administration has announced its intention to Congress to move ahead with weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates, following a review of the deal struck by the Trump administration, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The deal, worth over $23 billion, includes the sale of fifth generation F-35 stealth fighter jets and advanced armed drones.

A State Department spokesman said on Tuesday that Washington would move forward with the arms sales to the UAE “even as we continue reviewing details and consulting with Emirati officials” regarding the use of the military equipment.

The agreement was struck in the context of the UAE—Israeli normalization accord, signed in September 2020, which saw the establishment of full diplomatic ties.

Related coverage

April 14, 2021 9:16 am
0

Landmarks Across America to Light Up Blue and White for Israeli Independence Day

JNS.org - Buildings across America will light up in the blue and white colors of the Israeli national flag to...

In August 2020, controversy emerged when details of the side deal and the F-35 sales emerged.

During a visit to Israel at the time, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sought to address the concern over the F-35s and reiterated the American commitment to Israel’s qualitative military edge (QME), while also signaling to the UAE that it would gain from the military sales.

“We have a 20-plus-year security relationship with the United Arab Emirates as well, where we have provided them with technical assistance and military assistance and we will now continue to review that process,” Pompeo said, citing the threat from Iran as a chief reason to help secure the UAE.

“We are deeply committed to doing that and achieving that and will do it in a way that preserves our commitment to Israel as well,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.