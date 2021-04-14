Wednesday, April 14th | 2 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

In First, Israel’s Arab Sector Holds Memorial Day Service

Netanyahu on Memorial Day: ‘We Mustn’t Remain Indifferent to the Threats of Annihilation’

Biden Administration to Proceed With $23 Billion Arms Sale to UAE

Landmarks Across America to Light Up Blue and White for Israeli Independence Day

NASA Names Two Asteroids After Israeli Student Who Discovered Them

Israel to Soon Get the Green Light to Go Mask-Free Outdoors

Israel to Begin Receiving Vaccinated Tourists on May 23

Iran’s Rouhani Says 60% Enrichment is an Answer to Attack at Natanz Site

Boris Johnson Affirms British Opposition to ICC Investigation of Israel, Warns of ‘Partial and Prejudicial Attack’

Israeli Leaders Send Ramadan Greetings to Muslim World on Eve of Memorial Day

April 14, 2021 9:27 am
0

In First, Israel’s Arab Sector Holds Memorial Day Service

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israelis wear face masks and stand still while a siren sounds marking Memorial Day, in Tel Aviv, April 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Corinna Kern.

JNS.org – In a historic first, a Memorial Day ceremony was held on Tuesday to commemorate the fallen Arab soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces.

The event, which took place in the Arara village in the Negev Desert, was organized by the “Together-Vouch for Each Other” group—whose mission is “connecting the Arab sector to Israeli society”—in cooperation with the Israel Police.

Yusuf Jahaja, the father of the late Sgt. Sa’id Jahaja — who fell during an operation in Rafah in 2004 — spoke at the ceremony, as did Maj. Hisham Abu Ria, the first Arab-Muslim officer in the IDF; Druze social activist Lorina Khatib; and “Vouch for Each Other” CEO Yoseph Haddad, a Christian-Arab Israeli.

During the ceremony, four candles were lit to commemorate the fallen Jewish, Muslim, Christian and Druze soldiers. A fifth candle was lit to symbolize hope for unity and peace within Israeli society.

Related coverage

April 14, 2021 9:23 am
0

Netanyahu on Memorial Day: ‘We Mustn’t Remain Indifferent to the Threats of Annihilation’

JNS.org - Israelis across the country stood silent at 11 am Wednesday morning, as sirens blared for two minutes to...

“It is moving to hold the Memorial Day ceremony in the Arab sector,” Haddad said. “Arab soldiers should be remembered among the rest of Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.”

“This is a sad and painful day for all of Israeli society. On this day, we all must bow our heads and remember the heroes that fell four our country, and make sure to guard it and make it better and more united,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.