In First, Israel’s Arab Sector Holds Memorial Day Service

JNS.org – In a historic first, a Memorial Day ceremony was held on Tuesday to commemorate the fallen Arab soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces.

The event, which took place in the Arara village in the Negev Desert, was organized by the “Together-Vouch for Each Other” group—whose mission is “connecting the Arab sector to Israeli society”—in cooperation with the Israel Police.

Yusuf Jahaja, the father of the late Sgt. Sa’id Jahaja — who fell during an operation in Rafah in 2004 — spoke at the ceremony, as did Maj. Hisham Abu Ria, the first Arab-Muslim officer in the IDF; Druze social activist Lorina Khatib; and “Vouch for Each Other” CEO Yoseph Haddad, a Christian-Arab Israeli.

During the ceremony, four candles were lit to commemorate the fallen Jewish, Muslim, Christian and Druze soldiers. A fifth candle was lit to symbolize hope for unity and peace within Israeli society.

