Wednesday, April 14th | 2 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Says Her Wonder Woman Was Inspired By Britain’s Princess Diana

Once Again, ‘Politico’ Ignores Palestinian Rejectionism and Palestinian Terror

Memo to NYT, CNN, LA Times: US Taxpayers Have Right to Know If They’re Abetting Palestinian Terrorism

Muslim Nurse Who Recited ‘Shema’ Prayer for Dying Jewish Patient to Bear Torch for Israeli Independence Day Ceremony

‘Now We Can Torture and Kill Jews With Impunity’: Fury Among French Jews as Top Appeal Court Rejects Criminal Trial for Killer of Sarah Halimi

Iran’s State Media Says Jews Are the Problem — Not Israel

Iran’s ‘Look to the East’ — and Dark Ties with China and Russia — Precludes Any Deal with the West

The Disingenuous Threat to Boycott the JNF-KKL

Federal Bureau of Prisons Says Ponzi Schemer Bernard Madoff Has Passed Away

Memorial Day: Israel Comes to a Standstill to Honor 23,928 of Its Fallen Soldiers

April 14, 2021 1:13 pm
0

Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Says Her Wonder Woman Was Inspired By Britain’s Princess Diana

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of “Wonder Woman,” in Los Angeles, California, May 25, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni.

Israeli actress and “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot said on Tuesday that her on-screen performance of the heroine was inspired by Britain’s late Princess Diana.

“I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana and there was a part where they said she was full of compassion and always cared for the people and that was like, ‘Ding, ding, ding,’ that should be the Wonder Woman we have,” Gadot said on Tuesday during the Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour Live! virtual eventas reported by Page Six.

The 35-year-old added that she wanted her superhero character to be both inspiring and relatable — traits for which Princess Diana was known. The philanthropic royal, who died in 1997 in a car crash, was nicknamed the “People’s Princess.”

The actress also said of Wonder Woman, “how can you connect to a goddess that’s super strong and has it all and [is] super perfect? I wanted to show her vulnerabilities and heart.”

Gadot has portrayed the DC Comics character, whose real name is Diana Prince, since 2017, in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League” and two Wonder Woman films.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.