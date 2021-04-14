Israeli Actress Gal Gadot Says Her Wonder Woman Was Inspired By Britain’s Princess Diana

Israeli actress and “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot said on Tuesday that her on-screen performance of the heroine was inspired by Britain’s late Princess Diana.

“I remember watching a documentary about Princess Diana and there was a part where they said she was full of compassion and always cared for the people and that was like, ‘Ding, ding, ding,’ that should be the Wonder Woman we have,” Gadot said on Tuesday during the Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour Live! virtual event, as reported by Page Six.

The 35-year-old added that she wanted her superhero character to be both inspiring and relatable — traits for which Princess Diana was known. The philanthropic royal, who died in 1997 in a car crash, was nicknamed the “People’s Princess.”

The actress also said of Wonder Woman, “how can you connect to a goddess that’s super strong and has it all and [is] super perfect? I wanted to show her vulnerabilities and heart.”

Gadot has portrayed the DC Comics character, whose real name is Diana Prince, since 2017, in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League” and two Wonder Woman films.