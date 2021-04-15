Cambridge University Graduate Who Said ‘Extermination is Best Option’ for Jews Appears in UK Court

A Cambridge University graduate is on trial in the UK after downloading a bomb making manual from the internet and posting violently antisemitic and racist comments online.

Dressed in a tweed jacket and dark jeans, 24-year-old Oliver Bel appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday. Bel had initially come to the attention of the British police’s Counter Terrorism Unit in Cambridge, where he graduated in mathematics from the university.

Jurors were told that in a Facebook post, Bel declared: “I just want to go on a killing spree.”

A day later, the court heard, he posted: “Hate them Jews, kill them all then kill all n******.” In another post, he stated: “Extermination is the best option for [Jews].”

When police raided Mr Bel’s home in Salford, they discovered an “anarchist cookbook” with bomb-making instructions purchased from Amazon in 2018, books about Adolf Hitler and a phone that contained an image of a swastika and audio recordings of lectures on the subject of “racial superiority.”

Opening the case, prosecutor Joe Allman argued that Bel “harbored at that time, and possibly still does harbor, extreme right-wing views.”

In July 2019, he made the remark about going on a “killing spree” which was reported to the police by his university tutor.

Three months later, an article about Bel was published by an anti-fascist magazine entitled: “Meet the Cambridge graduate who likes Hitler and hates the Jews.”

The article cited a September 2017 post by Bel on a far right forum in which he wrote: “Jews are parasites, well known for nepotism and financial corruption, with a background of communist revolution and pretty much every progressive movement from there. Extermination is the best option for them.”

In the same post, Bel claimed that “homosexuality is perverse and unnatural behavior,” going on to boast that he had “actually lost a homosexual friend because of my view on his behavior. Good riddance, I guess.”