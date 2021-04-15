Jewish ‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Returns to Host Game Show’s Tournament of Champions

“Jeopardy!” winner Buzzy Cohen will host the game show’s upcoming Tournament of Champions, joining a long list of interim guest hosts following Alex Trebek’s death in November 2020.

The music executive, 36 — who was given the nickname “Mr. Personality” by Trebek — first appeared on the show in 2016 and won $164,603 over the course of nine games. The following year he won the Tournament of Champions and returned in 2019 as a team captain for the All-Star Games.

Cohen, a resident of Los Angeles who is married to the daughter of a rabbi, will guest host the 10-day Tournament of Champions that is set to air May 17 through 28, and will be the second “Jeopardy!” champion to step in as guest host after Trebek’s death. Because of his new role he will no longer be eligible to compete in tournaments.

Fifteen of the game show’s top contestants will compete for the tournament’s $250,000 grand prize, which will be matched and donated to the Hope of the Valley Trebek Center for the Homeless — named after the late “Jeopardy!” host. The second and third prize winners will receive $100,000 and $50,000, respectively.

“Buzzy has been where each of these champions is, so it’ll be comforting for the contestants to see a familiar face behind the lectern,” “Jeopardy!” Executive Producer Mike Richards said in a statement. “We will miss seeing him compete, but we look forward to seeing how he uses his quick wit and personality as guest host.”

After Trebek’s death was announced, Cohen wrote on Twitter, “Absolutely heartbreaking to lose someone who meant so much to so many. Even if this show hadn’t changed my life in so many ways, this loss would be immeasurable.” He also posted a picture of himself hugging Trebek and wrote in the caption, “Gonna miss you.”