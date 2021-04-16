Israeli Director Alma Har’el Signs TV Deal With Amazon Studios

JNS.org – Alma Har’el, the award-winning Israeli director behind Shia LaBeouf’s 2019 autobiographical drama “Honey Boy,” has penned a television deal with Amazon Studios.

Har’el and her newly formed production company, Zusa, will work with the studio to develop and create a new television series exclusively for Amazon Prime Video, Deadline reported on Tuesday.

“Alma is a creative force who brings the same kind of passion to storytelling as she does to lifting the voices and achievements of others,” said Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios. “We’re so excited to continue our relationship with [her] and to collaborate on more exciting projects.”

Har’el is also working on a scripted anthology TV series for Amazon Studios called “Women of the Year.” Based on the “Time 100 Women of the Year,” it will feature a number of females who contributed to “society’s greatest achievements,” according to Deadline. Har’el is the project’s executive producer.