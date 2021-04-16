Friday, April 16th | 4 Iyyar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Appointment of Hardline Nationalist to Auschwitz Museum Council Intensifies Fears Over Polish Government’s Holocaust Commemoration Policies

Judge Halts Order for Hasidic Nuclear Electrician Aboard US Aircraft Carrier to Shave Beard

Iran Nuclear Talks to Last Several Days Then Pause: EU Official

Accused Iranian-Agent New York Times Writer Claims ‘Memory Loss,’ Asks for Court Delay

Why Fake News Is an Affront to God

What Is an Omer?

The Tragedy of Leaving Afghanistan

US Scolds Palestinian Authority After Life of Abbas Critic Threatened by Terror Group: Report

Putin to Decide on Counter Sanctions Against Washington, Says Kremlin

Move Over Amazon, the Israeli Military Is Equipping Its Warehouses With Artificial Intelligence

April 16, 2021 9:07 am
0

Israeli Director Alma Har’el Signs TV Deal With Amazon Studios

avatar by JNS.org

Alma Har’el. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Alma Har’el, the award-winning Israeli director behind Shia LaBeouf’s 2019 autobiographical drama “Honey Boy,” has penned a television deal with Amazon Studios.

Har’el and her newly formed production company, Zusa, will work with the studio to develop and create a new television series exclusively for Amazon Prime Video, Deadline reported on Tuesday.

“Alma is a creative force who brings the same kind of passion to storytelling as she does to lifting the voices and achievements of others,” said Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios. “We’re so excited to continue our relationship with [her] and to collaborate on more exciting projects.”

Har’el is also working on a scripted anthology TV series for Amazon Studios called “Women of the Year.” Based on the “Time 100 Women of the Year,” it will feature a number of females who contributed to “society’s greatest achievements,” according to Deadline. Har’el is the project’s executive producer.

“Honey Boy” was her feature film directorial debut and received four Independent Spirit Awards nominations, including for Best Director. She won the Sundance 2019 Special Jury Directing Award for Craft & Vision and became the first woman to take home the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Award for First-Time Feature Film. She is also the first woman to be nominated for a DGA Award in both commercial directing (in 2018) and narrative directing (in 2020).

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.