April 16, 2021 9:25 am
US Report: Nearly a Dozen European Countries are Failing to Meet Antisemitism Challenges

avatar by Faygie Holt / JNS.org

107 graves in the Jewish cemetery in Westhoffen, eastern, France, were desecrated in an act of antisemitic vandalism. Photo: Reuters.

JNS.org – Nearly a dozen European countries are “insufficient” in their efforts to meet the challenges of antisemitism, a report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom found.

“Sadly, 2020 was another difficult year for global antisemitism” between COVID-19 unleashing an “avalanche” of antisemitic propaganda to physical attacks on Jews worldwide, said Gary Bauer, a commissioner with the organization, as well as president of the American Values think tank.

His comments came during a hour-long briefing on the just-released “Antisemitism in Europe: Implications for US Policy” from the commission, a US government body established by the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

“Even dead Jews were not allowed to rest in peace,” said Bauer, noting that Jewish cemeteries were frequent targets for graffiti and vandalism with headstones overturned.

