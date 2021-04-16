US Scolds Palestinian Authority After Life of Abbas Critic Threatened by Terror Group: Report

i24 News – White House officials recently castigated senior members of the Palestinian Authority after the life of a prominent critic of PA President Mahmoud Abbas was reportedly threatened by Ramallah.

Fadi Elsalameen, a well-known Palestinian-American activist originally from the town of as-Samu, a village south of Hebron, has apparently been a thorn in the side of Abbas and senior Fatah party officials for his high-profile online postings condemning the PA for systemic corruption.

“My life is in danger and the Palestinian Authority’s refusal to condemn a death threat against a US citizen is a green light to use violence against me,” Elsalameen told the online publication Axios.

Elsalameen said he was recently threatened by members of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade, an armed terror group affiliated with the Fatah party, threatening to shoot him during a visit to the West Bank in March to see his family in Hebron.

Calling Elsalameen “one of the most prominent agents of America and Israel,” the militant organization said its “rifles will be aimed at him and at those with him, without the slightest hesitation.”

The threat was apparently taken seriously enough for the US State Department to raise its concerns with officials in the Palestinian Authority, with one official telling Axios: “The welfare and safety of US citizens abroad is the State Department’s highest priority.”

Despite the State Department’s involvement, which reportedly included deputy assistant secretary for Israeli-Palestinian affairs Hady Amr, Axios reported that the Palestinian Authority is refusing to condemn the death threat or call it off.

Reaching nearly a million followers on Facebook, Elsalameen has repeatedly posted scolding messages about the Palestinian Authority, including on matters of civil liberties and voting rights.

One post reads: “The page also asked critical questions: Why have we not had presidential elections in 15 years? Why do young people and women not have a greater role in politics?”